Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Takes Position in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of nCino at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in nCino by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,721,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 131.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,632,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,916,000 after acquiring an additional 927,038 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,001,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,515,000 after acquiring an additional 606,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in nCino by 78.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 951,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after acquiring an additional 419,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in nCino by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after acquiring an additional 529,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other nCino news, Director Pamela Kilday sold 3,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $262,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $315,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,696 shares of company stock worth $31,236,865. Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $64.82. 20,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,206. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion and a PE ratio of -116.36.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. G.Research raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

