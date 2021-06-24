AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) Trading Down 0.1%

AdvisorShares Hotel ETF (NYSEARCA:BEDZ) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.23. Approximately 27,172 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 14,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

