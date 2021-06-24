AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (NYSEARCA:EATZ) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.60. Approximately 23,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

