Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,607. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Equities analysts anticipate that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGLE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,239,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,498,000 after buying an additional 112,210 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.