Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.67. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 256,178 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Aehr Test Systems had a negative net margin of 43.02% and a negative return on equity of 50.49%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. 20.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

