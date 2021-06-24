Aeon 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,480.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $10.64 million and $16,480.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $221.97 or 0.00630449 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

