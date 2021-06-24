Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) vs. Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) and Aeon Global Health (OTCMKTS:AGHC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exagen and Aeon Global Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 5 0 3.00 Aeon Global Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exagen currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.38%. Given Exagen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than Aeon Global Health.

Risk & Volatility

Exagen has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeon Global Health has a beta of -0.46, meaning that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exagen and Aeon Global Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $41.97 million 6.45 -$16.69 million ($1.32) -12.12 Aeon Global Health $12.93 million 0.09 -$7.97 million N/A N/A

Aeon Global Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exagen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.6% of Exagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Aeon Global Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and Aeon Global Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -40.33% -29.42% -18.42% Aeon Global Health N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exagen beats Aeon Global Health on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile. The company primarily offers medical toxicology, DNA pharmacogenomics, cancer genetic testing, and molecular biology tests. It also provides Web-based services as software as a service for Web-based revenue cycle management applications; and telehealth products and services that enable healthcare organizations to coordinate care for patients, and enhance related administrative and clinical workflows, as well as compliance with regulatory requirements. The company was formerly known as Authentidate Holding Corp. and changed its name to Aeon Global Health Corp. in January 2018. Aeon Global Health Corp. is headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia.

