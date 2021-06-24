Aeon Hits Market Cap of $9.64 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $7,976.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aeon has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.58 or 0.00640529 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

