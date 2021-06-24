AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Sells $779,590.00 in Stock

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $779,590.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,024,457.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AVAV traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.82. The stock had a trading volume of 118,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,921. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $143.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 0.36.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVAV. TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.