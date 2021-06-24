Aeternity Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $39.35 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 101.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00078637 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00040081 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,861,679 coins and its circulating supply is 339,040,736 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

