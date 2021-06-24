Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Up 6.5%

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s share price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.65. 33,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,696,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEVA. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.