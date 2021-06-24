AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $62.05

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 62.05 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 63.77 ($0.83). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81), with a volume of 4,181,029 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 24.34 and a quick ratio of 23.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.05. The company has a market capitalization of £454.38 million and a PE ratio of -77.50.

Get AFC Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Joe Mangion bought 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £5,551.15 ($7,252.61).

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of alkaline fuel cell systems for the generation of clean energy in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company offers HydroX-Cell(L), an alkaline fuel cell module; HydroX-Cell(S); and AlkaMem, an anion exchange membrane technology for alkaline water electrolysis, alkaline fuel cells, fuel synthesis, electrodialysis, desalination, acid remediation, salt water batteries, and REDOX flow batteries applications.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.