Affimed (AFMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Affimed had a negative net margin of 144.10% and a negative return on equity of 87.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Affimed to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $851.17 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25. Affimed has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.