Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Aflac by 33.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Aflac by 292.8% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aflac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,342,000 after acquiring an additional 717,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Aflac has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

