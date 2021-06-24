African Gold Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AGACU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

African Gold Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:AGACU) rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 4,309 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.02.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.