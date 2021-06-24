AGA Token Price Tops $1.10 (AGA)

AGA Token (CURRENCY:AGA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, AGA Token has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One AGA Token coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular exchanges. AGA Token has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $3,458.00 worth of AGA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00046709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00100303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00162115 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,778.82 or 1.00116137 BTC.

About AGA Token

AGA Token’s total supply is 5,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 8,340,077 coins. The official website for AGA Token is agatoken.com . AGA Token’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

