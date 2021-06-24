Agora (NASDAQ:API) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) rose 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.77 and last traded at $41.41. Approximately 5,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,563,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

API has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura started coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Get Agora alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.30.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,894,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agora by 2,365.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,726,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.