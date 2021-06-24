Airbloc (ABL) Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $4.62 million and $9,326.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00054884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $216.12 or 0.00618531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00040494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc (ABL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

