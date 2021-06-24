Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Position Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.09% of Alarm.com worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 207.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $44,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALRM opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.52. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,748 shares of company stock valued at $13,640,517 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

