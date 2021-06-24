Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.42

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.42 and last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 1167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,381,594.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Albany International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after acquiring an additional 231,744 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Albany International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

