Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.36.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $164.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,404. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $72.39 and a one year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.