Alchemy Pay Tops One Day Volume of $616,999.00 (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 24th. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $616,999.00 worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00334056 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00191506 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120304 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000776 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.