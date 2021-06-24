Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse Sells 106,357 Shares

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Director Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse sold 106,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.23, for a total transaction of C$343,533.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$166,412.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Alexco Resource Corp. has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$2.55. The firm has a market cap of C$306.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.61.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

