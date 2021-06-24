Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,509,000 after acquiring an additional 125,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

ALXN traded up $1.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $181.05. 17,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,066. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.91 and a 1-year high of $183.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

