Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 282,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 655,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AGNPF)

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

