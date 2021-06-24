Algorand Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 24th. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $110.08 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002546 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00033178 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.76 or 0.00195539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00034832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.02 or 0.03037249 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,572,868,009 coins and its circulating supply is 3,091,545,690 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

