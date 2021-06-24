Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

BABA opened at $214.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $581.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $204.39 and a 12-month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

