All Sports (SOC) Market Cap Tops $29.74 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. All Sports has a total market cap of $29.74 million and approximately $14.56 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, All Sports has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00055284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00020487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00617908 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00040196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000288 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.