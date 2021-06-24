Alliance Data Systems (ADS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) recently:

6/16/2021 – Alliance Data Systems is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Alliance Data Systems was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $145.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Alliance Data Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $126.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADS traded up $2.10 on Thursday, reaching $108.14. 447,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,640. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.67.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

