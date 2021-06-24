AllSafe Hits 24-Hour Volume of $107.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $225,773.46 and approximately $107.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052292 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001155 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 202.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.