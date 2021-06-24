Alpha Token Hits Market Capitalization of $284,416.10 (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. Alpha Token has a market capitalization of $284,416.10 and approximately $2,003.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Token has traded 36.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Token coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00047079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00100740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00163087 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,820.89 or 1.00070058 BTC.

Alpha Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,759 coins. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @Alpha_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alpha Token is t.me/alpha_token

