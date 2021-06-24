Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 182.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $15.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,544.83. 13,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,555.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

