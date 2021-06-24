Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,859 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 5.0% of HS Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $169,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,868,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 182.4% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,654,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after buying an additional 597,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 57,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,041,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $14.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,543.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,622. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,395.33. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,555.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,887 shares of company stock worth $168,672,579 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

