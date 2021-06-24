Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of South Dakota Investment Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $88,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 68,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 666,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,374,690,000 after purchasing an additional 65,604 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,452.06. 18,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,461.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,344.48. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

