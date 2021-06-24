Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,452.53. 16,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,770. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,344.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.