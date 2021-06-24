AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 137,052 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 388.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,052 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Liberty Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 83,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 58,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,464 shares of company stock worth $4,348,698 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $27.85. 12,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,731. The firm has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

