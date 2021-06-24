AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,057 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 157.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,057 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.38. 858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,528. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.95 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock worth $3,863,639 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

