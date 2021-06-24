AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,902 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $264.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,043. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 42.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

