AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,901 shares of company stock worth $5,471,874. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.41. 516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,698. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.11% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BMRN. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

