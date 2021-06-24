AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,256,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $14.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,514.80. 14,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,336. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $839.40 and a 1-year high of $1,552.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $188.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.39, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,215.76.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Shopify to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

