AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,882 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 549.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $483.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,851. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $432.89. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $482.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total transaction of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

