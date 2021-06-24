AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 27,017 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,017 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,626,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,123 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,259,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 48.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 32.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,561 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,711,514 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,352. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

