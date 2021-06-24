Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Has $17.67 Million Stock Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,688 shares during the period. The ODP accounts for about 10.5% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.75% of The ODP worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The ODP by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,251,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,773,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 13,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The ODP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

The ODP stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,477. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.14.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $221,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,446.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen M. Mohan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $244,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Company Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

