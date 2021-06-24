Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 225,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Landsea Homes makes up 1.3% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Landsea Homes as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Landsea Homes during the first quarter valued at $143,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 17.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed bought 13,500 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $123,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,932.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LSEA stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,311. Landsea Homes Co. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $11.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

