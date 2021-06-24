Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Makes New $28.81 Million Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 663,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,809,000. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 17.1% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Chesapeake Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $129,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.41. 10,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a PE ratio of -1.22. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 109.73% and a net margin of 109.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.65%.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

