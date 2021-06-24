Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,645,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Gannett accounts for 21.2% of Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Gannett worth $35,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gannett in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 2,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.04. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $829.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $777.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.02 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 22.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Theodore Peter Janulis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,572.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

