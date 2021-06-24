Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 232.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,915 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $484,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Altice USA by 17.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,667,000 after buying an additional 506,724 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $873,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 91,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $108,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,595.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,732,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $33.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATUS. Citigroup lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

