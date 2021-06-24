Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,987 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,934 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $218.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

