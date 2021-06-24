Amalgamated Bank Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after buying an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $36,250,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,423,000 after buying an additional 170,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 37.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,611,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $217.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.17. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $178.60 and a one year high of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

