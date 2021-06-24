Amalgamated Bank Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 805.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOC opened at $370.28 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

